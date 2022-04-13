Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday April 13, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget McPartlin (nee McMorrow), Glenboy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

Bridget McPartlin (nee McMorrow), Glenboy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Arus Breffni Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her husband Jim,deeply regretted by her daughters Mary and Margaret, sons in law Noel and Frank, grandchildren Ciaran (Pippa), Paul and Donal, sister Peggy, sister-in-law Eilish, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Wednesday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/manorhmilton. Please adhere to mask wearing and refrain from handshaking. House private please.

Sarah Beirne nee Faughnan, Annaduff, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sarah Beirne nee Faughnan, Annaduff, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim, April 10th 2022 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital in her 100th year, beloved wife of the late Michael, sadly missed by Marian, Teresa, Anne and their families, brother in law John, sisters in law Elizabeth, Kay and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand niece, great grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass for Sarah will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery. You can view Sarah's funeral Mass on: https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks Due to COVID -19 please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser. The family are extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Bernadette Keaney (nee Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Bernadette Keaney (nee Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 8th April 2022 (suddenly) at Galway University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband John, son Mark and sister Eithne Smyth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Rachael (Carrick-on-Shannon), Ruth (Australia), sons Ivan (Carrick-on-Shannon), Karl (Claremorris) daughters-in-law Shelia and Orla, son-in-law Craig, grandchildren Katie, Conor, Paul, Thomas, Niall, Ellen, Brian and Sean, sisters Ita (Ballinrobe), Carmel (Ballinrobe), Stella (Galway) and Angela (Maynooth), brothers Aidan (Dublin) and Cyril (Drumshanbo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. The Keaney family is very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House private outside of reposing times please.

John Doyle, Knockranny, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

John Doyle, Knockranny, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, April 11th 2022, unexpectedly, at his home in Knockranny. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Barbara, his parents James and Mary Catherine (née Regan) his sister Maura and brother-in-law Gerry. Cherished husband of Moira (née Noone) and dearly loved father of Angela, Séamus, Ursula, Fiona, Fearghal and John. Adored grandfather of Shauna, Gavin, Emma, Matthew, Amy, Megan, Aisling, Leah, John and Ciara. Deeply missed by his dear sister Maeve Doyle (Galway) his sons and daughter-in law Séamus, Margaret, Ronan Ryan, Ronan O’Neill and his extended family of brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews and nieces. Fondly remembered by his many friends, neighbours and colleagues from the music scene.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (April 12th &13th) from 5 pm until 8 pm. House private at all other times. Removal from his home to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Keadue on Thursday morning (14th April) to arrive for Funeral Liturgy at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Funeral Service will be available to view on the Kilronan Parish Facebook page. Please adhere to mask wearing, hand sanitising and refrain from hand shaking. The family would also like to thank everyone for their sympathy, support and understanding at this very difficult time.

Florrie Byrne (née Scanlon) Hilltop Farm, Ballygawley, Sligo / Malahide, Dublin

Florrie, Hilltop Farm, Ballygawley, and late of Malahide, Co. Dublin, peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by her Husband Paddy, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jacinta (Burke), sons David and Niall, son in law Finbarr, daughters in law Pauline and Patricia, much loved Nana of Michael, Jenny, Megan, Ciaran, Donal, Conor, Aidan and great granny to Mila, Tom, Sienna, Amelia and Charlie, brothers Sean, Tommy, James (deceased), sisters May (deceased), Ann, Brid (deceased), Margaret and Jo (deceased), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at the residence of her son David and daughter in law Pauline, (Hilltop Farm, Ballygawley), on Friday evening from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral will arrive to the Church of the Assumption, Sooey on Saturday morning for 11 o'clock Funeral Ceremony followed by burial in St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney. Funeral Ceremony can be viewed on https://massonline.ie House Private on Saturday Morning please. Please observe social distancing at all times, walk through only in Church, no handshaking, masks to be worn.

Bernadette Shannon (née McGovern), Clonosey, Belturbet, Cavan

Bernadette Shannon, ( nee Mc Govern ), Clonosey, Belturbet, Co Cavan. Monday April 11th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jim Shannon and devoted mother of Stephen ( Elizabeth ), Seamus ( Ailish ), Bernadette ( Mark ), Liam ( Pauline ), Francis, Camilla (Evan ) and Jo-Ann ( Felix ). Bernadette will be very sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Vera O' Connor, Lisnaskea, nephews, nieces, all her relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home in Clonosey, ( H14 KX62) on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 8pm. As Covid-19 is still very much with us, we would ask everyone to take precaution, no handshakes and wear a mask where possible please. Removal from the house on Wednesday morning at 11.30 to St. Patrick's Church, Drumalee arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial following Mass in the adjoining cemetery in the family plot. No flowers please, donations in lieu would be appreciated to Palliative care, Cavan, c/o Mc Mahon Funeral Directors, Cavan or any family member.

Teresa Harkin, Killavoggy, Dromahair, Leitrim

Harkin - Killavoggy, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, April 11th, 2022, peacefully at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, Teresa, predeceased by her husband Josie, also her brothers Jimmy and Mattie. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary (Mc Daniel) and Bedelia (Clancy), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Marie Dolan and Lily Dolan (Newtownmanor), relatives and friends R.I.P. Removal on Wednesday to St. Michael’s Church, Killavoggy for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Renal Dialysis Unit, Sligo University Hospital.

Jim Durkin, Gortnaleck, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan.

April 11th 2022 suddenly at his residence. Husband of the late Patricia. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son Colm, brothers John, Pat & Eugene, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal on Thursday from Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2 o'clock arriving at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart via Bawnboy for Funeral Mass at 3 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.