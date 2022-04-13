Search

13 Apr 2022

More roadworks for Carrick-on-Shannon this Summer

Carrick Destination Project

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

13 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Just when you thought the roadworks were finished in the county town, more are set to begin this month!

The contractor for the Destination Towns project will commence works at the end of April.

“The project which includes a new bus stop shelter on the N4 and new footpaths from Cryan's Hotel to the new medical centre will take 4 months,” Leitrim County Council informed members of Carrick Municipal District this week.

Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire said it was “poor planning” on behalf of the Council to schedule more roadworks in the county town over the tourist season.
The local businesswoman said Carrick-on-Shannon was a town that relied on tourism and these works were bad timing following on from two years of public realm works and restrictions due to Covid. She did welcome the project and said she believed it will enhance the town once completed.


There are concerns that businesses will be affected with traffic flow and parking to be disrupted by works along the N4 and from Cryans' Hotel to the Medical Centre.
Director of Services Joseph Gilhooly said these roadworks are of a smaller scale than Carrick has been dealing with over the past two years, he added “it will not be as invasive.”

Carrick-on-Shannon was allocated €500,000 by Fáilte Ireland to develop its potential as a tourism ‘destination town'. This project will focus on the N4 bus stop, the toilet block close to Moon River, around Cryan’s Hotel, and towards the new medical centre. There will also be new street furniture, new lights, and road signs.

