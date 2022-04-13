London here we come - Leitrim to London cycle continues today

Some of the cyclistis pictured before departure from Carrick-on-Shnnon on Tuesday
The Leitrim 2 London cyclists are today continuing on their journey to London for the big game in McGovern Park, Ruislip for the Connacht Championship Leitrim v London game this Sunday!
Fundraising For Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and North West Hospice and St. Patrick's Hospital Carrick-on-Shannon, the members have already reached €20,000 in donations but are hoping to hit €25,000 by Sunday.
Taking on the challenge are David Regan, Hilda Reynolds, Ciaran Corcoran, Martin Murtagh, Mark Lynch, Johnathan Moffat, Kevin Regan, Seamus Regan, Rhona Bohan, Margaret Grimes, Kevin Lynch, Beirne Bohan, Mark Chandler, Gerry McLoughlin, Aran McLoughlin, Paul Regan, Peter Gill, Sean Mulvey and Ross McLoughlin.
The cyclists departed for Dublin on Tuesday, April 12 and will continue their journey from Liverpool to London today.
Pictured back, from left - Enda Stenson, Chairperson Leitrim GAA County Board; Hilda Reynolds, Kevin Lynch, Margaret Grimes, Mark Chandler, Paddy O'Rourke, Cathaoirleach LCC; Kevin Regan, Ross McLoughlin, Seamus Regan, Johnathan Moffatt, Peter Gill and Aaron McLoughlin. Front, from left - Rhona Gill, David Regan, Bernie Bohan and Paul Regan. Cyclists not in photo - Ciaran Corcoran, Martin Murtagh, Gerry McLoughlin and Mark Lynch.
Picture by Willie Donnellan
To donate and keep updated visit: https://www.idonate.ie/Leitrim2LondonChallenge2022
