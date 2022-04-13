Search

14 Apr 2022

History talk on killing of Leitrim farmer in 1921

History talk on killing of Leitrim farmer in 1921

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

13 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Ballinamore Library will host its first live event, since pre Covid 19 Pandemic on Friday, April 22 at 8pm,.
Dr Liam McNiffe will present his research on the killing of Methodist farmer, John Harrison in April 1921.

John Harrison, a famer lived in Drumreilly, Aughawillan, was married to Jane and they had twelve children.
In October 1920, the IRA imposed a levy on all farmers, to help fund the struggle for independence. Harrison was levied one pound, but for whatever reason, religious, political or cultural, he refused to pay.
The local IRA then attempted to take some of his cattle in lieu of the levy. Despite Harrison shooting at them, they successfully made off with his best cow.

Sometime later, he paid the levy and the cow was returned but he still steadfastly refused to hand over his gun. Six months later in April 1921, Harrison’s mail was intercepted and a letter to the police was discovered, naming the members of the local IRA whom he stated had raided his house earlier.
He was taken out late on the night of 22 April 1921 and executed.
Harrison’s death certificate recorded ‘Foully Murdered’, while the IRA Company Captain, Thomas Smith regarded it as an execution. Apart from these diametrically opposed viewpoints, several specific and general questions arise about the killing of Harrison.


What subsequently happened to his family? Who actually killed him? Was anyone arrested or tried over his death? Was he an informer or spy?
Questions of a more general nature include, how did Protestants in the Ballinamore area fare during the time leading up to Harrison’s death? Was Harrison’s killing sectarian?
This talk will attempt to throw light on some of these questions.
The second phase of the war from March 1920 to July 1921 was by far the most brutal and grim period. The talk will look at the situation in the Ballinamore area during that period, in order to understand the background to Harrison’s killing.

122 Leitrim community groups granted funding
Did your local group make the list?

Leitrim's Easter Commemoration to be held next Sunday

On Sunday, April 17 Leitrim’s Annual Easter Commemoration will take place in Aughnasheelin at the graves of three of the heroes of Selton Hill, Séamus Wrynn and the two John Joe O’Reillys.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media