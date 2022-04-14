Search

14 Apr 2022

Eleanor Shanley and John Feely together this Easter

Unforgettable music with Eleanor Shanley and John Feeley in Roscommon

Eleanor Shanley and John Feeley

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

14 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton is delighted to welcome singer Eleanor Shanley and classical guitar player John Feeley to their stage for an unforgettable evening of music on Easter Saturday, April 16 at 8pm.

With a career spanning over twenty years, Eleanor Shanley from Keshcarrigan is one of the​ most loved singers in our country’s folk music history.
Whether as a soloist, or collaborating with De Danann, or her time collaborating with the late Ronnie Drew, that voice rings true with such lyrical emotion, e​very time.

John Feeley is highly regarded for his performance and recordings of new works by Irish composers, and has had many works written for him.
He has been described by the Washington Post as ‘Ireland’s leading classical guitarist’ and by Michael Dervan in the Irish Times as ‘a trailblazer…when it comes to the guitar and guitar-playing in Ireland’.
The pair have collaborated many times including producing a joint album ‘Cancion de Amor’ and are delighted to perform in this special concert together.
Tickets for this show are €20 and are available at the Glens Centre on (071) 9855833 or visit www.theglenscentre.com 

