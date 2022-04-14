Watch out for Hepatitis outbreak in children

A small number of young children have been diagnosed with hepatitis, which is the inflammation of the liver.
The HSE have confirmed the cases are under investigation as UK experts are speculating it may be related to the Covid-19 virus or adenovirus. Experts are saying that the rise of hepatitis is not connected to Covid-19 jabs.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre is working with paediatricians to review the small number of cases that have been identified in Ireland in previous weeks.
A HSE spokesperson has said there is “Currently no clear evidence of causes of these cases, nor is there evidence of any connection between them”.
Paediatricians are being urged to be on the look-out for signs of the virus. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fatigue, joint pain, dark urine, jaundice and vomiting.
