Leitrim Pride to hold vigil in memory of Michael Snee and Adian Moffitt

A number of vigils in memory of Michael Snee & Aidan Moffitt will be held across the country today and over the coming days.
Members of Leitrim Pride will be joining Sligo Pride for the vigil being held at Sligo Town Hall tonight, Friday, April 15 at 6pm.
The organisation have also announced a Leitrim Community Vigil on Easter Monday, April 19 at the Town Clock, Carrick-on-Shannon at 6pm. They are asking people to turn up and pay their respects for the lives lost in Sligo.
