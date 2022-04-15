Leitrim deaths - Friday, April 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James (Jimmy) Murray, Aughavore, Carrigallen, Leitrim



James (Jimmy) Murray, Augavore, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and London. Suddenly at his residence in Aughavore. Deeply regretted by his daughter Carmel, sons Darryl and Gary, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren, great-grandson Caleb, his brothers John, Joe, Terry, Bernard, Vincent and Peter, extended family and many friends in England and Ireland. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (eircode N41TD62) on Tuesday evening, 19th April, from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, Carrigallen at 12 noon on Wednesday 20th followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm.

Catherine Mc Morrow (née Carolan), Glenade, Leitrim / Howth, Dublin / Meath



Catherine Mc Morrow (née Carolan) (12th April 2022), Glenade, Leitrim, formerly of Howth, Co. Dublin and Carlonstown, Co. Meath after a long illness; sadly missed by her children Dermot, Bríd, Mary, her many grandchildren including Saoirse & Amy. Her loving brothers Anthony (Tony) & Edward (Ned), her loving sister Margaret, sisters-in-law Margaret & Noeleen, brother-in-law Bobby & her many nephews and nieces. A Private Cremation has taken place.

Francis (Frank) McCabe, Crumlin, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



McCabe Francis (Frank) (late of Manorhamilton, Leitrim, Kildare Road, Crumlin and Eircom) 12th April 2022; suddenly at Home; beloved son of the late Helen and Matthew and loving brother of Phyllis, John and the late Joan and Matt. Sadly missed by his loving sister, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday (15th April) from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Prayer Service on Saturday (16th April) at 11.30am in St. Bernadettes Church, Clogher Road followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery. To view Francis Funeral Prayer Service please see link: https://sbcc.ie/webcam/

Anthony Ellingham, 8 Annagh park, Kilconny, Belturbet, Cavan



The sudden death has occurred of Anthony Ellingham, 8 Annagh Park Kilconny Belturbet. 14th April 2022. Aged 37 years. Anthony's death deeply regretted by his loving Partner Debbie Fitzpatrick, and their sons' Kohen & Kyran. His Mother Veronica his Father Adrian and sister Nicola, Also his Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Sadly missed by Debbie's family Colin & Jenny Fitzpatrick, Paul & Jenny Quaile, Brothers Dillon, Tyler, Quentin, Byron, Conner & Cayden , Sisters Shannon and Brianna, Nieces, Nephews, Friends and Neighbours. Funeral Arrangements Later

Anna Dolan (née Reynolds), Mullingar Road, Kells, Meath / Fenagh, Leitrim



Dolan, Anna, (née Reynolds), 12th April 2022, Mullingar Road, Kells and formerly of Drumany, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim. Former national school teacher in Fenagh. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Annie and her brothers Anselm, Padraic and Hugh. Anna will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jack, her sisters Maura Mulvey (Longford) and Detta Power (Ballinasloe), her nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral liturgy on Friday morning at 10.30 which may be viewed live on https://www.kellsparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ , burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery (beside N41TK60).

Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 12th April 2022 peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents; Cissie (Mary) and Joe (Joseph), his brother; Petie (Peter), his sister; May Donnelly née Quail and his brother-in-law; Jim Donnelly. Joe will be fondly remembered and missed by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Joe will repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Easter Monday morning (18th April 2022) from 10am – 11am (walk through only) with remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone, for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html . Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Florrie Byrne (née Scanlon) Hilltop Farm, Ballygawley, Sligo / Malahide, Dublin

Florrie, Hilltop Farm, Ballygawley, and late of Malahide, Co. Dublin, peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by her Husband Paddy, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jacinta (Burke), sons David and Niall, son in law Finbarr, daughters in law Pauline and Patricia, much loved Nana of Michael, Jenny, Megan, Ciaran, Donal, Conor, Aidan and great granny to Mila, Tom, Sienna, Amelia and Charlie, brothers Sean, Tommy, James (deceased), sisters May (deceased), Ann, Brid (deceased), Margaret and Jo (deceased), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Remains reposing at the residence of her son David and daughter in law Pauline, (Hilltop Farm, Ballygawley), on Friday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral will arrive to the Church of the Assumption, Sooey on Saturday morning for 11am Funeral Ceremony followed by burial in St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney. Funeral Ceremony can be viewed on https://massonline.ie House Private on Saturday Morning please. Please observe social distancing at all times, walk through only in Church, no handshaking, masks to be worn.

May they all Rest in Peace.