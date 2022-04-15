North Leitrim Glens Hillwalking Festival this weekend

Large numbers of experienced participants will climb many hills during the popular Easter North Leitrim Glens Hillwalking Festival, which takes place on Saturday, April 16 and on Sunday, April 17.
The Hillwalking Festival will get underway on Saturday morning after the walkers check-in at the Tea Shed Café, beside Glencar Waterfall. The long walk on Saturday goes from Luke's Bridge to King's Mountain to Barytes Mines to the Tea Shed at Glencar Waterfall.
There will be a medium walk on Saturday as well, while on Sunday the Festival will again provide a long and a medium walk from which its participants may choose.
Also on Sunday the Festival is putting on a Ramble (for beginner hillwalkers), which starts at 10.45am at Glencar Waterfall and follows the Cumeen’s Trail, a bog road which ascends to the top of Glencar Valley escarpment.
For more information visit: https://www.leitrimhillwalking.org/
