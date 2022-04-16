Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, April 16, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 12th April 2022 peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents; Cissie (Mary) and Joe (Joseph), his brother; Petie (Peter), his sister; May Donnelly née Quail and his brother-in-law; Jim Donnelly. Joe will be fondly remembered and missed by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Joe will repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Easter Monday morning (18th April 2022) from 10.00am – 11.00am (walk through only) with remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone, for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html.

Thomas Murphy, Shrewane, Fenagh, Leitrim / Roscommon



Thomas Murphy, Putney, London and late of Shrewane, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly, at his home in, Putney. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Frances, sister Mae (Finneran), brothers Mick and Frankie, brothers-in-law Liam and Gerry, and nephew Karl Galvin. Thomas will be sadly missed by his sisters Betty (New York), Jenny (Riverstown) and Patsy (Mohill), brother-in-law Brian, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday (18th April) in St Mary's Church, Foxfield at 12noon. Interment of ashes afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin/

Aidan Moffitt, Currohoguile, Lisacul, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Sligo Town, Sligo

Cartron Heights, Sligo and Hazelfort House, Currohoguile, Lisacul, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. April 11th, 2022 (Tragically) at his home. Predeceased by his father Thomas (Tom) and his brother Anthony. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, mother Kathleen, sister Sharon, brothers Christy and Gerard, niece Laura, nephews Keith and Daniel, sister-in-law Adrienne, brother-in-law Sean, uncle Junior, godmother Mary, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and a large circle of friends. Aidan will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Sunday from 4pm until 7pm. (walk through only). Removal from the funeral home on Monday at 11.30am to Christ the King Church, Lisacul arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon, followed by interment in Lisacul Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of Aidan to The National Council for the Blind. Donate here:- https://www.ncbi.ie/supporting-us/donate-now/ or MS Ireland. Donate here:- https://www.ms-society.ie/donate.

Aidan’s funeral Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors

In light of the ongoing dangers associated with Covid 19, it is respectfully requested that all those attending the funeral would adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear a face mask and avoid shaking hands. Condolences can be left in private here:- https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/amoffitt

James (Jimmy) Murray, Aughavore, Carrigallen, Leitrim



James (Jimmy) Murray, Augavore, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and London. Suddenly at his residence in Aughavore. Deeply regretted by his daughter Carmel, sons Darryl and Gary, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren, great-grandson Caleb, his brothers John, Joe, Terry, Bernard, Vincent and Peter, extended family and many friends in England and Ireland. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (eircode N41TD62) on Tuesday evening, 19th April, from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, Carrigallen at 12 noon on Wednesday 20th followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm.

Francis (Frank) McCabe, Crumlin, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



McCabe Francis (Frank) (late of Manorhamilton, Leitrim, Kildare Road, Crumlin and Eircom) 12th April 2022; suddenly at Home; beloved son of the late Helen and Matthew and loving brother of Phyllis, John and the late Joan and Matt. Sadly missed by his loving sister, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Prayer Service on Saturday (16th April) at 11.30am in St. Bernadettes Church, Clogher Road followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery. To view Francis Funeral Prayer Service please see link: https://sbcc.ie/webcam/

Anthony Ellingham, 8 Annagh park, Kilconny, Belturbet, Cavan

The sudden death has occurred of Anthony Ellingham, 8 Annagh Park Kilconny Belturbet. 14th April 2022. Aged 37 years. Anthony's death is deeply regretted by his loving Partner Debbie Fitzpatrick, and their sons' Kohen & Kyran. His Mother Veronica his Father Adrian and sister Nicola, Also his Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Sadly missed by Debbie's family Colin & Jenny Fitzpatrick, Paul & Jenny Quaile, Brothers Dillon, Tyler, Quentin, Byron, Conner & Cayden, Sisters Shannon and Brianna, Nieces, Nephews, Friends and Neighbours.Anthony's remains will be reposing at his home from 2.00pm - 6.00pm on Saturday 16th april 2022. House private at all other times. Funeral will take place on Sunday 17th April 2022 at 1.00pm in St Mary's Church Staghall Belturbet Co.Cavan. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please,Donations if desired to Temple Street Children's Hospital care of Walsh & Leonard Funeral Directors.Funeral may be viewed on the web cam @ https://www.churchtv.ie/drumlane/ (Staghall)

Eamon Clifford, Cloonglassney, Strokestown, Roscommon

At Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Ann, and his brother Martin. Beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Patrick and Mairead. Fond brother of Liam, John, Joseph, Seamus, Mary, Sarah, Ann, Carmel, Geraldine, Teresa, Bernadette, Fidelma and Dolores. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his home in Cloonglassney (eircode: F42FT88) on Easter Sunday April 17th from 1p.m. Until 8p.m. (Walk through only please.) Removal on Monday April 18th to the Half Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Florrie Byrne (née Scanlon) Hilltop Farm, Ballygawley, Sligo / Malahide, Dublin

Florrie, Hilltop Farm, Ballygawley, and late of Malahide, Co. Dublin, peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by her Husband Paddy, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jacinta (Burke), sons David and Niall, son in law Finbarr, daughters in law Pauline and Patricia, much loved Nana of Michael, Jenny, Megan, Ciaran, Donal, Conor, Aidan and great granny to Mila, Tom, Sienna, Amelia and Charlie, brothers Sean, Tommy, James (deceased), sisters May (deceased), Ann, Brid (deceased), Margaret and Jo (deceased), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Funeral will arrive to the Church of the Assumption, Sooey on Saturday morning for 11am Funeral Ceremony followed by burial in St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney. Funeral Ceremony can be viewed on https://massonline.ie House Private on Saturday Morning please. Please observe social distancing at all times, walk through only in Church, no handshaking, masks to be worn.

May they all Rest in Peace.