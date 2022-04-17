Aslan bring their tour to Carrick-on-Shannon

Aslan hit the road with their ‘40 Years’ Irish tour this year and will stop off at The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on May 20.
Aslan came together as a band in 1982, which means they are forty years together in 2022 - an amazing achievement for any band.
Over the forty years they have had numerous chart successes, toured the world, broken up, made up and given us some classic songs such as ‘This Is’ and ‘Crazy World.’
Today, Aslan continue to entertain the masses in many of Ireland’s and the UKs premier venues.
Tickets for Aslan’s 40th Anniversary Irish tour are on sale now priced at €42.05 and are for sale on www.ticketmaster.ie - get your tickets now!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.