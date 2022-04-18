Search

18 Apr 2022

Leitrim well placed to trial cycling initiatives

Leitrim well placed to trial cycling initiatives

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

18 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

“Leitrim may be better placed than other counties to trial infrastructure and initiatives” for cyclists according to the local authority.
Cllr Sean McGowan suggested the Council take a lead in the “Vision for Cycling in Rural Ireland initiative” spearheaded by a Leitrim woman Jo Sachs-Eldridge.
Director of Services Joseph Gilhooly said, “County Cycle Network plans are currently in development by the NTA and Leitrim County council has been assisting the NTA in this process.
“The NTA are hoping to publish all county cycle maps for public consultation in Autumn 2022. These maps will include 6 types of cycle route (Urban primary and secondary, feeder, tourist/leisure routes, greenways, and interurban routes linking together).
“ In terms of Leitrim taking a lead in rural cycling, any comments would be welcome on any initiatives that are proposed.
“As there are numerous greenways running through the county in both the northern and southern side of the county, along with interurban cycle routes linking these together, Leitrim may be better placed than other counties to trial infrastructure and initiatives that would allow a safe and comfortable environment for cyclists in rural Leitrim and Ireland."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media