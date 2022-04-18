Search

18 Apr 2022

Gallery: Vigil held in Leitrim for two men murdered in Sligo

Reporter:

Gerry Faughnan photographer

18 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

A large crowd gathered in Carrick-on-Shannon this evening, Easter Monday, for a vigil in memory of two men killed in Sligo earlier this week.

Pride flags were held expressing solidarity, as the locals also expressed their sympathy for the victims and their families.

The vigil was organised by Leitrim Pride and took place at the Clock in the centre of the county town.

One of the victims, Aidan Moffitt, was a 42-year-old businessman and peace commissioner who  held a number of positions for the Fine Gael party in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency.

Michael Snee was 58 and worked as a care assistant.

Commenting after the event Leitrim Pride stated: "Leitrim Pride would like to thank all those who came out to show their solidarity to the families of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, who tragically lost their lives in suspected homophobic attacks last week.

"While our thoughts are with the families of the two men we are also saddened by another attack in Sligo Town and a separate homophobic attack on Evan Somers in Dublin.

"The LGBTI+ community across the Northwest and the island of Ireland has been deeply affected by this and, as such, it is all the more important for us to stand in solidarity against all forms of hate-related crimes. 


"The majority of Leitrim's LGBTI+ community is rural living which we as a Pride organisation welcome with open arms. We would like to let you know that there is a community here for you. If you'd like to reach out to us you can reach us on leitrimpride@gmail.com."

