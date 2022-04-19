Search

19 Apr 2022

Advance work being carried out in Mohill ahead of public realm project

Mohill Public Realm works to start after Summer

The public realm project is hoped to go to tender this Summer

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

19 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Advance work is being carried out in Mohill as part of the planned public realm scheme in the town.

The public realm project is hoped to go to tender this Summer. Ahead of these extensive plans, an underground investigation of the town’s sewerage scheme is taking place. The company doing the work is using specialised cameras under the town to examine the pipes.

Cllr Thomas Mulligan said he expected many pipes may need replacing and that any work completed will help remove the strong smell reported around the town during dry weather.

Works to replace the public water main on Main Street in Mohill will be carried out in the coming weeks.

