19 Apr 2022

Music Generation presents ‘Shannon Voices’ for children

Alan Leech is one of Ireland's leading tenors and former conductor with the RTE Philharmonic Choir

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

19 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Planning is now underway for the first live rehearsals for 'Shannon Voices'; a two county choir which is a collaboration between Music Generation Leitrim and Roscommon with Sing Ireland.

'Shannon Voices' is offering all children and young people in the area the chance to learn from and sing alongside leading professionals in the area of vocal exploration.

Alan Leech, one of Ireland’s leading tenors and former conductor with the RTE Philharmonic Choir, will work with the singers on a weekly basis as they develop their own unique style.
The choir will explore a number of genres including Rock, Pop, and Rap.

Music Generation Development Officers Therese McCartin (Leitrim) and Ellen Glennon (Roscommon) are delighted to be part of this collaboration and believe it is wonderful opportunity for young people in the area.

Children and young people who love to sing are encouaged to log on to musicgenerationleitrim.com and fill in the application form.

Commencing Saturday, April 30 in Carrick-on-Shannon:

12 noon - Explorers 5-8 years;

12.45pm - Juniors 8 – 13 years.

Music Generation is part of Ireland’s National Performance Music Education Programme, initiated by U2.

