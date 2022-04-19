Fantastic line-up for Leitrim concert in aid of Ukraine

Carole Coleman along with Enda Stenson will be MC on the night
You’ve seen the disturbing images of the war in Ukraine - the brutality, the bloodshed, the displacement of its people. No-one has been spared their safety, their country, their home.
Ireland continues to step up in a variety of ways for the Ukrainian nation.
Carrick-on-Shannon will contribute to this worthy cause by providing a concert from musicians, choirs, and singers from the area.
Artists include the Leitrim Male Choir, St. Mary’s Church Choir, Scoil Mhuire school choir, members of the Moylurg Ceili Band, and Medley 32.
Carole Coleman with Enda Stenson will MC the event in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday, April 27 at 8pm sharp.
What’s particularly special is that some of our Ukrainian families who found refuge here will participate in the event.
Look out for Kira Kolukhonova, a talented Ukrainian singer from Kyiv, who recently joined fourth class in St. Joseph’s National School in Leitrim Village.
Please come and support. Buckets will be left at the doors for people to donate on the night. All donations, no matter how big or small, count.
