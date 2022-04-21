Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, April 21, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joseph (Joe) Tiernan, Burgesland, Streete, Westmeath / Cloone, Leitrim



Joseph (Joe) Tiernan, Burgesland, Streete, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Cornagher, Cloone, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Pat. Joe passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son P.J., grandchildren Áine,and Padraic, sisters Mary McDonagh, Anne Reilly and Josephine Moran, daughter-in-law Louise, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of his son P.J. and daughter-in-law Louise on Thursday from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock (Eircode N91 AY93). Removal on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Boherquill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Boherquill. House private on Friday morning, please.

Angela Deignan (née Masterson), Gortaquill, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Angela Deignan (nee Masterson), Gortaquill, Milltown, Belturbet, April 20th 2022, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, Patrick, daughter, Patricia, son-in-law Donogh and their children Kate and Ellen, son, John, his children, Caoimhe and Aoibhinn and their mother Aisling, and son, Francis, brothers, Noel and Seamus (Enniskillen), Brendan (Dromore), sister-in-law, Kathleen (Kinawley), nephews, nieces, extended family, friends, and all who knew and loved Angela. Angela's remains will be reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet (H14 R583) on Thursday (21st April), from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from her daughter Patricia's home on Friday morning (22nd April) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Staghall for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Anna Gallogly (née McGovern) Drumrane, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her brothers John, Hughie and Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends. Removal from her home on Thursday to arrive at St. Patrick's Church Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines with regard handshaking, face coverings and observing social distancing at all times. Anna’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore.

Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co.Leitrim. 15th April 2022 (suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his father Vincent. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother Kathleen Kilrane (nee Mahon), Michael Kilrane, brother Ivor (England), niece Katrina, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Vincent's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola on Friday, 22nd April, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. To keep everyone safe please wear face covering and refrain from hand shaking. Vincent's family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Julia Mollahan (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon/Leitrim

The death has occurred of Julia Mollahan, (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon on Sunday, 17th April 2022, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Jack, sister Jenny and great-granddaughter Eleni Julia. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Frank, daughters Mary Nerney (Elphin), Julia Kelly (Ballymahon), sons Frank (Croghan) and Pat (Elphin), sons in law Micheal and Eamon, daughter in law Teresa, grandchildren Michelle, Richard, Luke, Eoghan, Katie, Eva, Jack and Ruairi, her great-grandchildren Sam and Scott, her sister Nellie Walsh (Manchester), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her wide circle of friends and very good neighbours and her fantastic team of carers, especially Phil, Martina, Sam and Rizza. Removal on Thursday morning 21st to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. (House strictly private on Thursday morning).

Jamie/Jimmy Cassidy, Windmill Park, Elphin. Late of Raheen, New York and Philadelphia

18th April, 2022, in his 90th year, peacefully, at Roscommon Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Michael John and Mary, brother Eddie, sister Vergie (Kitson) and nephew Michael (Kitson). Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his loving nieces Marie (Lynch), Stephanie, Paula, Marie and Teresa, nephews Tony, Eddie and Paschal, sister-in-law Chris (Cassidy), brother-in-law Bill (Kitson) extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends

Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday (21st April) at 3pm. Interment afterwards in Kilmaryal Cemetery (via Raheen).You can watch the Funeral Mass on https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin/ and listen in on Parish Radio 106.6fm. Please wear face coverings indoors and use hand sanitiser provided The Cassidy family are grateful for your sympathy and prayers at this sad time.

May they all Rest in Peace.