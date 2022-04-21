Search

21 Apr 2022

Glenfarne Gala Festival is back this summer!

21 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

One of the highlights of the Glenfarne Gala this year will be the re-scheduled Golden Jubilee of St. Michael's NS Glenfarne with mass in St. Mary’s at 8pm on Friday, July 29.

Afterwards attendants will go to The Rainbow for food and dancing to Eugene Cunningham at 10pm.

On Saturday morning at 11am, July 30 the plan is to meet at St. Michael’s NS to reminisce on years gone by and remember the schools that closed in the parish.

Discussions on pupils who came to St. Michael’s from Cullentragh NS, Loughross NS, Brockagh NS, Tawnyunshinagh NS, Cornaman NS,and Carrigeengere NS will be held as well as photos from the past being on display.
The event will finish with a bus tour of the old schools.

On Saturday night at 9:30pm Derek Warfield and The Young Wolf Tones will perform in concert in The Rainbow.

This concert will be a popular event as the band are touring Ireland and UK following a US tour last year.

The Glenfarne Gala has many of the festival events from the past such as the Fishing Competition, Car Treasure Hunt, Sports and Cultural Day, Duck Race, Blessing of the Graves and many more events yet to be announced! Keep an eye out in the paper for more events to be added!

