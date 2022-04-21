Search

21 Apr 2022

Health & Wellness event in The Landmark Hotel this Sunday

Rory's Stories star and others to give talks at the event hosted by local GAA Club

Rory O'Connor, Rory's Stories star, will give a talk at the Health & Wellness event in The Landmark Hotel this Sunday hosted by St Mary's Kiltoghert GAA Club.

21 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

St Mary's GAA are delighted to announce their Health & Wellness Event at The Landmark Hotel Central, Sunday, 24th April.

They look forward to inviting Jack Kavanagh who talks about life since his spinal cord injury.

Rory O'Connor - Rory's Stories, his mental health journey and the importance of a good laugh!

They have many other speakers who will speak on the following topic's: Motivation, Breaking Boundaries, Challenges of Life, Mental Health, Emotional Wellness, Coaching beyond the sports field, Fitness, Food & Nutrition, Alcohol & Drug Awareness and the importance of reaching out.

St Mary's GAA are inviting you to Register on the link below

https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=2350&intMF_ID=10154#Anchor

