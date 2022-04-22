Search

Weather for the weekend ahead for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Mostly dry over the weekend for the North West

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

22 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

SATURDAY: On Saturday morning it will be dry with sunny spells over the northern half of the country but it will be cloudier further south. During the afternoon, sunny spells and scattered showers will develop in the south and east of the country but by evening most areas will be dry. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a moderate to fresh northeasterly breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly dry with clear spells and a slight chance of light showers in the east of the country. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate northeasterly wind.

SUNDAY: Dry with sunny spells during the morning but a few very well scattered showers will pop up in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, mildest in the southwest, with the light to moderate northeasterly wind continuing.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees with a light to moderate north to northeast wind.

