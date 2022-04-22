The Leitrim Rose: It could be you!

The iconic Rose of Tralee International Festival has emerged from a two-year hiatus, formally announcing inspiring plans for an exciting new era and officially launching 'The Search for the 2022 Leitrim Rose of Tralee.'

Eimear Reynolds, Leitrim Rose Co Ordinator told the Leitrim Observer, “We at the Leitrim Rose Centre are inviting all interested girls between 18 and 29-years-old to reach out and put themselves forward to enter this year’s Leitrim Rose selection.

“As a new initiative we are inviting GAA, Camogie Clubs, Societies and local communities to partner with the Leitrim Rose Centre and participate in local events and in return the Leitrim Rose Centre will make a generous contribution to the local community or organisations involved.”

Imelda Scally, current Leitrim Rose commented, “Becoming the Leitrim Rose was an amazing experience from start to finish. Four years on I have so many memories and I have had so many opportunities to take part in once in a lifetime experiences.”

The Bush Hotel is the hospitality sponsor of the Leitrim Rose and the venue for the Leitrim Rose selection2022 will take place on Saturday, June 11.

The Leitrim Rose Centre has also announced an exciting new partnership with Leitrim County Council.

Steve Cronly, Director of Operations of the Rose of Tralee International Festival commented “It is an exciting new partnership between the Leitrim Rose of Tralee and Leitrim County Council.

“The festival is rolling out a programme to engage with communities across Leitrim over the next three years, to build a structure of multiple local events in communities across the county. Our focus will be to work with those communities to hold Rose Selections, and through that process to support community fundraising in each of those areas.”

The 2022 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from August 19th – August 23rd.

For further details please contact the Rose of Tralee International Office at info@roseoftralee.ie and on all social media platforms. Applications are now officially open on www.therosetralee.ie