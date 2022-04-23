Search

23 Apr 2022

Unique and stunning property in Leitrim comes onto the market

A property in Fenagh which has been described as an “architectural gem of exceptional design, sensitively capturing the vernacular style of traditional homesteads and seamlessly positioned in South Leitrim's unspoilt landscape” has gone onto the market.
The unique property, entitled 'The In Between House' at Corrabeagh, Foxfield enjoys an exceptional aspect with uninterrupted views over the splendid waters of Nacarriga Lough.
Designed by multiple award winning architect, Dominic Stevens - who has been featured in the Phaidon Atlas of World Architecture, Princeton Architectural Press as well as the Financial Times, The Guardian, Huffington Post, Irish Times and numerous architectural publications - 'The In Between House" has been featured in Atlas of The Irish Rural Landscape, Architecture & Urbanism and the AAI.
Offering circa 200m2 of elegant, light filled, flowing space with underfloor heating throughout, this sale offers a unique opportunity to purchase a very special property.


Other features also include a Geo Thermal Heat Pump with a Vodafone Fibre Optic connection available.
The home is also set in a convenient location just off the R280 with easy connectivity to Ballinamore, circa 20 minutes to Carrick-on-Shannon and N4 Route and Sligo-Dublin rail line
Some of the rooms feature polished concrete floors, sloped celings, tilt and turn windows, beautiful hardwood or bamboo flooring, a double height access corridor while the bathroom has a raised bathtub.
Externally there is garage with double hardwood doors and a car port while the gardens feature mature trees and shrub planting with lawns following the natural contours of the site.
This very special site and setting affords everchanging panoramic vistas over Lough Nacarriga and environs.
For more information or to arrange a viewing contact Liam Farrell, Sherry FitzGerald Farrell, Sligo Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, tel 71 96 20976, email liam@sffarrell.ie;
www.sherryfitz/ie

