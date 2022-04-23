Stains on new Carrick streetscape are unsightly

Leitrim County Council is currently researching what grants they could use to try and purchase a mini sweeper for Carrick-on-Shannon.

Local councillor Finola Armstrong McGuire brought up some concerns at the recent Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District meeting about stains on the new pavements and what solutions should be used so as not to damage the tiles.

She said, “The new streetscape is lovely, however, the stains from food or spillages are unsightly.

“I am concerned that the wrong abrasives may be used and damage the surface. I would appreciate if maintenance advice could be shared with the general public.

The Council replied, “Now that the works on the street are completed Leitrim County Council will be commencing a cleaning programme for the new paving. For business owners who wish to remove unsightly stains outside their premises we appreciate this and these can usually be removed by using a strong detergent and hot water.”

They also hope the purchase of a mini-sweeper would help keep the pavements looking their best.