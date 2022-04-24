Home Energy Upgrade Grants - All you need to know!

Question

I want to insulate my home, can I get a grant for this?



Answer

Yes, you can get a grant to help pay for insulating your home. You can also get other grants to make your home warmer and more energy efficient.

How much are the grants?

The amount you get for the grants depends on the type of home you have. You will get a larger grant if you are insulating a detached house, than if insulating an apartment.

You can get a maximum of:

€1,500 for attic insulation

€1,700 for cavity wall insulation

€4,500 for internal dry lining

€8,000 for external wall insulation

€6,500 for heat pump systems

€700 for heating controls

€1,200 for solar water heating

€2,400 for solar panels

How do I qualify?

To get these grants, you must:

Be the owner of a property built before 2011 for insulation and heating control systems

Be the owner of a property built before 2021 for heat pumps and renewable systems

Use a contractor from the SEAI’s registered list

Get a BER after the works are done.

How do I apply?

There are two ways to access these grants. You can:

Apply for the grants and manage the upgrades yourself

Use an SEAI registered company (Home Energy partner) to apply and manage the contractors for you

You must have grant approval before starting work. If you apply for the grants yourself, they are paid after the work is completed. If you use an Energy Partner, the grant is paid directly to them, and they take this off the cost of the work

Are there other grants to improve the energy efficiency of my home?

Yes, there are 2 other grant schemes. One provides free energy upgrades to people on low incomes. The other provides grants for people looking to increase their homes BER rating to B2 or above.

Find out more about the individual home energy upgrade grants on citizensinformation.ie

