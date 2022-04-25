Search

25 Apr 2022

Deaths in Leitrim, Monday April 25, 2022

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

25 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:


Sean Wynne - Dunshaughlin, Co Meath / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred, suddenly, of Sean Wynne of Raynestown, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath and late of Tawalaugh Beag, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, April 20. Beloved husband of Patricia and father of Amanda, Jonathan, Carol, Barry, Samantha and Clodagh. Sean will be sadly missed by his family, brothers Paudge (Birmingham) and Joseph (Lough Rynn, Mohill), daughters-in-law Anastacia and Julie, sons-in-law Simon and Dáire, Clodagh's partner Kevin, his eight grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and neighbours.
Funeral Mass on Monday at 10.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Batterstown followed by cremation in Glasnevin crematorium. Those unable to attend are invited to follow Sean's funeral Mass and cremation on the livestream page of our website https://mcentaggarts.ie/live-stream/ 

 
Maureen Dunne - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Dunne, Mount St. Joseph, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, 21st April, peacefully, in her 92nd year at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Margaret, brothers Tommy and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sisters Eileen Gavigan (Westmeath), Kathleen Donnelly (Dublin) and Frances Healy (Dublin), sisters-in-law Monica and Eileen, brother- in-law Barry, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

John Guckian - Drumboylan, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Guckian, Drumboylan, Co. Roscommon. Friday 22nd April, peacefully, in St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Gilboy), brothers Eugene, Fr. Michael and Thomas (Junie), sisters Maisie and Sr. Freda. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his devoted family, sons Gerry and Michael, daughters Mary and Berni, daughters-in-law Karen and Adelene, sons-in-law Rainer and Bernard, grandchildren Ronan, Brianna, Dion, Kyle, Alanna, Hannah and Ruth, sister Aggie, brothers-in-law Mike and Tommy (Bridie), sisters-in-law Catherine and Bernadette (Dan), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and most caring home help ladies Ruth and Sally.
Reposing at the home of his son Gerry and daughter-in-law Karen, (Drumboylan) on Monday from 3 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12 o’clock in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumboylan with funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Martin Gaffney - Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Martin Gaffney, Cashel, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, April 23rd, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Martin was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Anna, parents Peter and Bridget, sister Mary-Rose. Martin will be sadly missed by his daughters Evelyn and Maureen, sons Seán and Martin, daughter-in-law Marie, granddaughter Dearbhla, sisters Phil (Ballyfarnon), Breege (U.K.) and sister Kathleen (Blacklion), brother Paddy (Leixlip), sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Gerry, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours.
Celebration of Mass of Christian on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. House private please.

Peadar McSherry, Drumambry, Killeshandra, Cavan

Peadar McSherry, Drumambry, Killeshandra, Sunday 24th April 2022, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Helen and brothers Joe, Enda, Oliver and Tommy. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Nuala, son Aiden, daughter Orla, son-in-law Andrew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Lawlor's Funeral Home, Belturbet on Monday 25th April from 6pm - 8pm. Respectfully request that people refrain from handshaking. Removal from his residence on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Tommy McGoldrick, The Mullans, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Tommy McGoldrick, The Mullans, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal and formerly Drumahair and London April 22nd, 2022 suddenly. Family home private at present, all enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 07703210437.
Funeral Arrangements Later

John Fry, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his son Arliss, survived by his son and daughter, Christy, and Maile, grand children Mathilda, Rufus, Lena and Dylan, partner Sandy Collins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com.Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest In Peace

