25 Apr 2022

Meet your local gardai around Leitrim on April 27

An Garda Síochána are inviting local communities to a ‘meet and greet’ opportunity for National Community Engagement Day, on Wednesday, April 27.

An Garda Síochána, supported by the IFA and the National Rural Safety Forum, are inviting local communities to a ‘meet and greet’ opportunity at over 300 venues across Ireland.

In Leitrim you can meet your local gardai at Kiltoghert Homeland Agri stores from 10am- 12pm, at SuperValu Manorhamilton from 12- 4pm and at Drumshanbo Mart from 2-4pm.

Local community Gardaí, IFA branch representatives and representatives from community groups involved in the National Rural Safety Forum will engage with the local community. It is an opportunity for the local community to get to know their local Gardaí and local community representatives. All are welcome.

The day, last held in 2020 will involve communities from across the country meeting with their local Gardaí and community representatives to discuss matters of importance to them such as rural safety, crime prevention and security. The meetings will be informal and will last approximately one hour.

The National Community Engagement Day will provide an opportunity for people from all our communities, both rural and urban, to meet with their local Gardaí.

Members of An Garda Síochána will use this as an opportunity to meet informally with local communities, listen to their concerns, discuss ways to work collaboratively to reduce crime and fear of crime and offer crime prevention advice.

Details of the location, venue and timing of local engagement opportunities are available by county at http://www.garda.ie/!KQR60R 

An Garda Síochána will take this opportunity to listen to the policing needs of our communities so that we can continue to deliver on our mission – Keeping People Safe

#CommunityEngagementDay

