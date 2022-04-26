Breffni Players Quiz Night

The Breffni Players drama group in Carrick-on-Shannon are in the process of making a comeback after two years but need to raise some funds for their next production.
They are holding a table quiz this Thursday, April 28, at 8.30pm in The Barrelstore, Bridge Street.
Come and join them for a night of trivia, fun and prizes.
€10 per person.
€40 for a table of 4.
Please support.
