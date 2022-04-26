Leitrim family offer FREE retail space to Ukrainians in Dublin

George Street Arcade Dublin
The Leyden family from Drumshanbo have been overwhelmed with responses after they offered a unit free of rent to Ukrainian entrepreneurs in their historic George Street Arcade in Dublin.
George Street Arcade is on of the oldest shopping arcades in Ireland based in South Dublin. The Leyden Group which took over the centre in the 1990s was founded by Joe Leyden from Drumshanbo.
On April 16 the company tweeted earlier that they would offer the unit in the city centre free of charge of rent to any refugee who might want to start their own business.
Dear Ukrainian Business Person— George Street Arcade (@georgesarcade) April 16, 2022
A unit for your business to start as gift . As with all startups and New to Ireland , at Arcade , No rent or costs and full support to start .
Welcome, you are so welcome ❤️☘️
Gwen Layden Landlord
enquiries@laydengroup.ie pic.twitter.com/IrjUowpgPu
The tweet has been liked over 4,000 times and gathered significant attention on social media. Gwen Layden is the landlord and daughter of Drumshanbo native Joe Layden, she is a director of the company.
The family previously froze rents during the pandemic and is delighted to help a Ukrainian family to get a leg up. She says they have had a huge response and "I had more units I could fill a whole centre."
