Fr Tommy Greenan celebrates his Diamond Jubilee

Congratulations to Fr Tommy Greenan from Fenagh who recently celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of his ordination to the priesthood which took place on the 22nd April, 1962.
Fr Tommy, a former Leitrim footballer, is pictured with his sisters Margaret O'Connor and Eileen Greenan, his brother-in-law Peter O'Connor and his brother Pat Joe Greenan at a function to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of his ordination.
