Leitrim public urged to support Rachel who undergoes surgery next month

A 13-year-old Bornacoola girl who is to undergo major surgery to correct severe curvature of her spine next month is appealing to the public to assist her in raising an additional €30,000 to cover surgery and post operational costs.

Little Rachel Mallon, daughter of Brian and Edel, is a member of the Mallon family who are well known in the local community and are steeped in the GAA in Co Leitrim.

The severe curvature on Rachel's spine

Rachel, a first year student in Mohill Community College, has severe scoliosis of her spine with 70% curvature at the top of her spine and close to 60% at the bottom.

Surgery is planned for next month in London. The surgery had originally been planned for later but following the most recent set of x-rays and scans the surgeon was so alarmed at the increase in the curve of her spine at both ends that he has sourced a hospital and a surgery team to bring it forward.

The surgery involves entering from both of her sides – cutting her ribs and puncturing one lung at a time in order to get at her spine – they then fuse a number of vertebrae at both ends – and connect a wire from there up through her spinal column – pulling her spine back into a relatively normal place.

Rachel's Dad Brian said she is quite mature about it and is happy to go through with the surgery but admitted that nerves were starting to build for what is a huge surgery for any child to undergo.

The cost of the surgery is €120,000 and the family has raised €90,000 to date and are looking for help to try and raise the additional €30,000 to help see her through surgery and a week in St George’s Hospital, London post op.

Bornacoola GAA Club, not surprisingly, has rowed in behind the Mallon family and Chairman Pat Farrell has been busy leading a team of volunteers in the background.

Time is the problem as there is a very short window.

A gofundme page has now been opened and they are appealing to the public for their assistance to get them to their target.

https://gofund.me/4f9ab9a6

There is also a link for Rachel’s fundraiser on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/ RachelScoliosisSurgery/

Alternatively, for those not on or familiar with Facebook – donations can be made direct to the following bank account:

BIC: BOFIIE2DXXX

IBAN: IE77BOFI90541665216814

Thank you.