Search

26 Apr 2022

Leitrim public urged to support Rachel who undergoes surgery next month

13-year-old Bornacoola girl has severe scoliosis

Leitrim public urged to support Rachel who undergoes surgery next month

Rachel Mallon from Bornacoola pictured with her parents Brian and Edel

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

26 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@leitrimobserver.ie

A 13-year-old Bornacoola girl who is to undergo major surgery to correct severe curvature of her spine next month is appealing to the public to assist her in raising an additional €30,000 to cover surgery and post operational costs.

Little Rachel Mallon, daughter of Brian and Edel, is a member of the Mallon family who are well known in the local community and are steeped in the GAA in Co Leitrim.

The severe curvature on Rachel's spine

Rachel, a first year student in Mohill Community College, has severe scoliosis of her spine with 70% curvature at the top of her spine and close to 60% at the bottom.

Surgery is planned for next month in London. The surgery had originally been planned for later but following the most recent set of x-rays and scans the surgeon was so alarmed at the increase in the curve of her spine at both ends that he has sourced a hospital and a surgery team to bring it forward.

The surgery involves entering from both of her sides – cutting her ribs and puncturing one lung at a time in order to get at her spine – they then fuse a number of vertebrae at both ends – and connect a wire from there up through her spinal column – pulling her spine back into a relatively normal place.

Rachel's Dad Brian said she is quite mature about it and is happy to go through with the surgery but admitted that nerves were starting to build for what is a huge surgery for any child to undergo.

The cost of the surgery is €120,000 and the family has raised €90,000 to date and are looking for help to try and raise the additional €30,000 to help see her through surgery and a week in St George’s Hospital, London post op.

Bornacoola GAA Club, not surprisingly, has rowed in behind the Mallon family and Chairman Pat Farrell has been busy leading a team of volunteers in the background.

Time is the problem as there is a very short window.

A gofundme page has now been opened and they are appealing to the public for their assistance to get them to their target.

https://gofund.me/4f9ab9a6

There is also a link for Rachel’s fundraiser on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/ RachelScoliosisSurgery/ 

Alternatively, for those not on or familiar with Facebook – donations can be made direct to the following bank account:

BIC: BOFIIE2DXXX
IBAN: IE77BOFI90541665216814

Thank you.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media