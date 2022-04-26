Search

Carrick-on-Shannon estate to apply for Active Travel grant

Funding needed for footpath and lighting

Carrickon-Shannon estate to apply for grant for footpath and lighting

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

26 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Leitrim County Council is to submit Glas na hAabhainn in Carrick-on-Shannon for an Active Travel grant next year.

Cllr Enda Stenson, called on the Council to secure funding under Active Travel Scheme for the provision of public lighting and
footpath connecting Glas na hAabhainn, Carrick-on-Shannon to the crossroads at Attirory, with a view to essentially making this route safe for pedestrians.

"Apart from 26 fully occupied detached houses in Glas na hAbhainn estate, this route is very popular with pedestrians from the densely populated area in Attirory, using this road for daily exercise. Developing lighting and the footpath in this area will entice those who choose to pursue a more active means of transport due to the safety provided by this enhanced
infrastructure, " he stated. He also commented that parents "can't let children out to walk on it" he said it has to be done as it is "too dangerous as it stands." He was supported by all Carrick-on-Shannon area councillors.

Leitrim County Council said, "This project will be submitted next year as part of the 2023 funding application to the NTA as a potential project under Active Travel scheme. If approved by the NTA it will then be progressed subject to successful land take and statutory requirements."

