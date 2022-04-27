Female pedestrian dies following Sligo car accident

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car that occurred at approximately 4pm on Tuesday, 26th April, 2022, at the junction of Castle Street and Market Street in Sligo Town.

A female pedestrian (early 70s) was pronounced dead at the scene. A male pedestrian sustained non life threatening injuries during the course of this collision and was taken to Sligo University Hospital. The driver and passenger of the car involved were also taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Castle Street and Market Street are currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castle Street or Market Street areas between 4pm and 4:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

An Garda Síochána are aware that some mobile phone camera footage is being shared on social media. An Garda Síochána are appealing for people not to further share this imagery if they come across it out of respect for the family of the deceased.