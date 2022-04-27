Manorhamilton bottleneck is an ‘accident waiting to happen’

Ongoing problems with traffic entering the Main Street of Manorhamilton is creating a “bottleneck” which is and “accident waiting to happen” according to Cllr Felim Gurn.



The Independent councillor said that there was a great deal of confusion about exactly who has the right of way at this location with traffic approaching from the SuperValu direction, from Carrick-on-Shannon and from the road serving a number of properties including the W8 holiday complex.

“The issue of traffic coming up the Carrick Road onto the junction at the Brae to turn for Supervalu, or down the Main Street, or from Church Lane, or up to W8, is creating a bottleneck,” explained Cllr Gurn.



“Currently, there is parking at the Library and Flower shop side (on the Main Street), could alternatives for parking be considered and this traffic management issue has to be addressed as soon as possible?” asked Cllr Gurn.

He said that buses and lorries were finding it particularly difficult to negotiate this junction.

“Cars are also double parked the whole way from Congress Terrace right up to the library,” he added.

“The situation is just getting worse and worse. I think we will have to loose traffic on one side of this road to help this situation. We really need a new traffic management plan for the town.

“This is an accident waiting to happen and no one knows who has the right of way,” pointed out Cllr Gurn.



His motion was backed by Cllr Sean McDermott who said the junction is “very confusing and should be revisited.”

He agreed that the best way to address this was to look at a new traffic management plan for Manorhamilton as a matter of priority.



District Engineer, Sean Rynn pointed out there are double yellow lines and Yellow Box markings at the junction.

“Cars are illegally parking at this location, causing poor visibility for other motorists,” he added.



“No car should be within 5 metres of a junction. The Area Office will liaise with the Design Office to see if there is any alternative design that may be appropriate. We shall also bring the concern of illegal parking at this location to the attention of an Garda Siochana.”

All councillors added their support to the motion.