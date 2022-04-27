New road design for Kinlough

Kinlough
Leitrim County Council's Road Design Officer will review the junction of Main Street and Mill Road in Kinlough following a request by Manorhamilton MD Cathaoirleach, Cllr Justin Warnock.
Cllr Warnock noted that the current layout was problematic, especially for motorists accessing the Mill Road.
Cllr Mary Bohan seconded his call.
