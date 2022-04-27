Search

27 Apr 2022

Ballinamore businessman on continuing bail in relation to Russian Embassy incident

Desmond Wisley outside the Russian Embassy on March 7

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

27 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Ballinamore man Desmond Wisley has been remanded on continuing bail for an incident at the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin in March this year.

49-year-old Desmond Wiley of Tully Ballinamore was arrested and charged on March 7, 2022 following the alleged incident of criminal damage on the Orwell Road, Rathgar,  Dublin. Video clips of the incident went viral on social media.

The church supply businessman was charged with dangerous driving at the embassy and criminal damage to the gates. He was granted €300 bail at the first hearing of the case. Mr Wisley has not yet indicated how he will plead.
The case was back before Tallaght District Court on April 26 however Mr. Wisley did not have to appear at the sitting.

The case was listed for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, but  Judge Patricia McNamara heard Gardai were unable to obtain the DPP's decision due to a difficulty valuing the damage caused by the defendant's lorry.

The case was adjourned until June 21st.

News

