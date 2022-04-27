Search

Celebrate National Poetry Day at The Dock

Thursday, April 28

Celebrate National Poetry Day at The Dock

To celebrate Poetry Day Ireland on Thursday, April 28 The Dock would like to invite you all to a free, informal and fun community event in The Jury Room Café between 12 noon and 2pm.


The plan is to celebrate both poetry and community by asking all those who pop in to bring a copy of their favourite poem with them and share it if they feel so inclined. The poem can be by anyone be in any language and of any length. Just as long as it has meaning for you, we will be delighted to hear it. The event is very informal so you can drop in anytime between 12 and 2 and stay for as long as you want.


We will be serving complimentary teas and coffees and hope that those who come along to read and listen will stay to chat and meet the other people who are in attendance. Opportunities to meet and socialise have been thin on the ground in recent times so we hope that this event will allow people the opportunity to meet and re-connect with other members of the community of Carrick-on-Shannon. Do join us if you can and bring a friend or two with you. We look forward to welcoming you on the 28th.

