Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, April 28, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Louise Mc Kiernan, Clinty, Bawnboy, Cavan



26th April 2022 suddenly. House private please. Funeral arrangements later.

Mattie Gorman Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon and Carrick on Shannon

Mattie Gorman, Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon and Carrick on Shannon. April 25th, 2022. (Unexpectedly), at his home. Beloved husband of the late Philomena (née McCarron) and brother of the late Noel and Vincent. He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Helen (London) and Kathleen (Galway), brother Mel (Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Mass of the Resurrection at St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House on Thursday at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on April 25th 2022, suddenly and peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Anna, his sisters Una and Mary Agnes and his brothers Eddie and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his brother Brian, sister-in-law Christine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the home of his nephew Patrick at Ussaun, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. House private please. Arriving for a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Friday, 29th of April, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Johnny's' Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Walkthrough only please with no hand shaking and adhering to Covid Guidelines. The Rowley and McManus' family appreciate your kind support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu, if desired,to North West Hospice Sligo.

Raymond (Ray) Flynn Ballure, Clogherevagh, Co. Sligo

April 26th 2022 suddenly at the Midland Hospital, Mullingar. Dearly loved husband of Liz and father of Rachel, Edel, Zola and Calvin. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Margaret and sisters Pauline and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Jimmie, John and Paul, son-in-law Fergal, Zola’s partner Domhnall, grandchildren Kayla, Jordan and Laoise, brother-in-law Mickey, sisters-in-law Bernie, Moira, Tina and Joyce, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, the athletics community and many friends.

Reposing at the family home at Ballure (Eircode F91 CK06) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm on Thursday April 28th. Home private at all other times please. Removal on Friday to Saint Patrick’s Church, Calry, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am. Burial follows in Clogher new cemetery. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/calryparish

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo at www.feehilys.ie/pay. All enquiries to Seán Feehly's Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 071/9159999.

Elizabeth (Liz) Hegarty (nee Cornwall), Mill view, Dromore West, Co. Sligo and late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Hegarty (nee Cornwall), Mill view, Dromore West, Co. Sligo and late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by her father Archie and mother Betty, her uncles Reggie, Frank and aunt Esther. Deeply regretted by her devoted ex-husband Aiden, her son Aaron and daughter Caitlin, brothers Adrian, Leslie, Neville and cousin Shirley, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral service in St. Mary’s Church, Kilmacshalgan on Thursday at 2 pm, with committal afterward in Churchill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice. House private please.

May they all Rest in Peace.