Planning sought for new housing development in Manorhamilton

Existing Millhill Lawns Estate, Manorhamilton
Planning permission is being sought from Leitrim County Council to construct 10 single storey type domestic dwellings at Millhill Lawns, Manorhamilton.
The housing estate development is situated behind the current Millhill Lawns estate on the N16.
The application was submitted last month and a decision is due on by the council on May 25 this year.
