Solas Art Gallery next exhibition – ‘The Secret Garden’ by Siobhan Cox-Carlos

The Secret Garden (from the book of the same name) is a solo exhibition by Siobhan Cox-Carlos, an artist based in Co Roscommon.
Opening on Friday, April 29 at 7pm by Rhona McGrath, County Roscommon Arts officer, at the Solas Art Gallery, Ballinamore.
This exhibition looks at how we create our own ‘secret garden’ to cope with life when living through trauma such as the recent covid pandemic.
This whole body of work became a salve for this artist’s soul and she hopes it is for yours also.
Siobhan’s work has been exhibited in Ireland and internationally and is held in many collections all over the world and in public collections here in Ireland.
The exhibition will run until May 21, 2022.
Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre on Ballinamore Main St. N41 D2X3
Open 10am - 6pm Monday to Saturday.
Details of this and other events can be seen on our website at www.solasart.ie
Any other enquiries call Gail on 071 964 4210.
