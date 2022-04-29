May Bank Holiday Water Safety Appeal

In the lead up to the May bank holiday weekend the Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have issued a joint water safety appeal asking people to take some basic steps to stay safe. As the weather improves, more incidents continue to occur as people visit waterways nationwide or participate in coastal and inland aquatic activities.

There has been a seasonable increase in the overall number of search and rescue incidents with activity levels similar to recent years.

The three organisations are drawing particular attention to the need for people involved in sea kayaking and similar activities, to receive proper training before going on the water, to carry a reliable means of calling for help and to tell someone where you are going and what time you will be back.

Water temperatures remain cold even at this time of year and Cold Water Shock can affect everyone. The three organisations advise everyone intending to take part in any water-based activity or coastal walks to take some basic steps in advance to keep safe.

If heading out on the water or visiting the coast:

Always check the weather and tides

Carry a reliable means of raising the alarm (i.e. VHF radio or phone)

Tell someone where you are going and what time you will be back

Wear a suitable Personal Flotation Device on the water

Watch out for incoming tides to avoid getting cut off. With High Tides ranging from midday to early evening depending on the part of the coast, it is important that people check before walking along the coast.

If you are swimming:

Water temperatures are still cold at this time of the year, consider wearing a wetsuit to stay warm

Acclimatise slowly

Acclimatise slowly Wear a bright swimming cap and consider a tow float to increase your visibility

Never swim alone and always ensure that your activity is being monitored by a colleague



If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble; Dial 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.