Dromod Men's Shed hoping to welcome Ukrainians with house refurb

Dromod Men's Shed with a host of volunteers have been busy refurbishing a house in the hope of welcoming Ukrainian families to the area.



In a Facebook post they described the work they are doing “Our house renovation project has really gathered momentum and the backing of the Community. This work is being done on a purely voluntary basis and to date is a huge success.



“The housing of a Ukrainian family or two is the ultimate aim. The number of people and business owners that have contributed materials and labour is a great testament to the very generous nature of our community. The volunteers that turned up on day one to give the place a really deep clean this ran into day two when the curtains were brought away to be washed locally, the place was starting to take shape and on it went, the window cleaner from over the road arrived and left both inside and out sparkling, and then he took into the gutters, facia, and soffit. Preparation for painting started, filling the minor cracks, sanding, sealing, priming.



“Two local Dairy Farmers/block layers took on to prepare and paint the beautiful spiral staircase what a job. The painters arrived, they were only too delighted getting stuck into the free paint supplied by Dulux. We needed light and heat at this stage and this was being looked after by our local Plumbing contractor and Electrical contractor and in the words of a very famous song, let there be Light and there was Light but in this case we also got Heat.



“While all this was going on in walks the Satellite and TV repair man followed shortly afterwards by the chimney sweep two more jobs done. The crew were working outside led by the Moyne Builder, the Council Engineer, and with a Spanish influence to the fore they started, power washing, preparing flower beds for planting, and giving the place a general tidy up.

“The roofer arrived and carried out some minor repairs, two local businesses that specialise in insulating homes to a very high standard will leave the house very cosy for our Ukrainian friends. The doors and windows needed a bit of attention along comes local repair man and gets the job done without any fuss.



One of the last things to be done before we move in furniture will be cleaning and shampooing the carpets, this will also be done by a local man who specialises in this work. It is very encouraging to be getting great support from our local charity shop, and have people donating washing machines, fridges, beds, bed linen, bedroom furniture, couches, curtains, chairs, tables, tv etc. All this is going on under the very watchful eyes of two Shed Stalwarts, one the semi retired builder from Fyhora, the other our Safety Officer and retired School caretaker.



“We would like to thank all those people and business owners who have helped out on this project so far in any way big or small. There is a great atmosphere around the place with all kinds of good humoured banter going on especially when Fr Pat is not around. There is one thing very noticeable, the ladies are taking photos of their male partners putting on the marigolds grabbing the mop doing the cleaning and painting in a house the don't live in watch this space. This is only a flavour of who is involved too as there is many to mention everyone. The work continues this week and will see it complete. If you have a spare hour do drop in and give a hand thank you.”