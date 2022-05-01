Planning granted for new ATM in Manorhamilton

Leitrim County Council has approved plans for a much-needed ATM to be installed at the town's credit union.
Bank of Ireland closed their Manorhamilton branch last October and took with it their town's only ATM. AIB also downgraded their bank services to cashless cashiers from December 2021.
The ATM will not be a Credit Union owned and operated machine, but the Credit Union is providing the space for it to be located at its Main Street premises. The project is expected to be similar to the ATM installed at Drumshanbo Credit Unio
