Are you a Friends Fan? See the musical parody in Castlebar

Friends The Musical Parody
Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of the group of 20-something pals we love from the hit TV show as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990's Manhattan.
Friends! The Musical Parody is an hilarious good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show in an uncensored, hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production. It plays in the Royal Theatre, Castle bar on May 7.
Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel, haven't gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in Friends! The Musical Parody the first UK and Irish tour of the hilarious off-Broadway and Las Vegas hit musical that lovingly lampoons the popular TV sitcom. You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll Unagi!
It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!
With friends like these, who needs television? PIVIOT!
Age advisory 16+
Tickets are €30 each and are available here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.