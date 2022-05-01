Check out the Manorhamilton Castle Heritage & Folk Festival line up!

Fulacht Fiadh Café and Manorhamilton Castle are delighted to present 'Manorhamilton Castle Heritage and Folk Festival' this May 20 - 22.

Taking place in Manorhamilton Castle, Fulacht Fiadh Café and the surrounding gardens from Friday 20th - Sunday the 22nd of May, a weekend full of music, workshops and performances will see some of Leitrim’s finest traditional, folk and experimental performers and historians highlight Leitrim’s rich cultural heritage.



The festival will include performances and workshops from this year's Gradam Ceoil outstanding contribution award recipient Edwina Guckian, multi-instrumentalist Martin Brunsden and singer Branwen Kavanagh, experimental performers Tara Boath Mooney and Diarmuid MacDiarmuida and many more.



Aoife Hammond - Fulacht Fiadh Café Co-owner and Festival organiser said, “We are so delighted to be able to bring together so many brilliant Leitrim performers for this festival. There is a thriving traditional music and dance scene in Leitrim and we are hoping to highlight that with our festival. It's also our 1st birthday here at Fulacht Fiadh Café and what better way to spend it than with a big celebration at the Castle!”



The festival will also focus on Leitrim's folk heritage with a workshop on the mumming tradition where participants can make straw hats and get a chance to perform at the evening concert with the Leitrim mummers.

There will be a talk on the history of Manorhamilton Castle and tours of the castle as well as interviews with prominent Leitrim singers and musicians as part of the ‘Jenny Put The Kettle On’ sessions which will take place on Friday and Sunday.

The Sunday will include an Irish language musical tour of Manorhamilton and a concert and Pop-Up Gaeltacht hosted by Spolar Theatre group and will finish off with a singing session hosted by Gradam Ceoil Award Winner Rosie Stewart with Special Guest Leitrim singer Fionnuala Maxwell.

To book tickets please see Eventbrite Manorhamilton Castle Heritage & Folk Festival.