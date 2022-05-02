Search

02 May 2022

Residence with large walled garden outside Carrick-on-Shannon comes onto the market

Residence with large walled garden outside Carrick-on-Shannon comes onto the market

14 Shannon Gael

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

02 May 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

House hunters will want to see this one. It’s a large 4 bed semi-detached home with an extra-large garden. Located in the highly respected Shannon Gael Estate, it has 3 large double bedrooms (one with ensuite) and a single. Downstairs is a spacious living room and extra-large kitchen dining area which overlooks the massive & fully enclosed garden. Also on this level is a welcoming foyer and a separate utility room with adjoining WC. Tastefully finished and in excellent condition, this house is move-in ready.

Shannon Gael is located just past the train station on the Croghan Rd. on the Roscommon side of the town of Carrick-on-Shannon. It is a low-density estate ideal for families, with ample green areas and a high standard of maintenance throughout.

This house (No.14) is at the end of a street, (hence the large garden) and its rear garden and patio enjoy afternoon and evening sun throughout the year. The outside space is private and really adds to this residence.

Thankfully the original developers were generous with their dimensions in all areas. Space is in abundance throughout the residence, the layout is well considered and very effective.

REA Brady is delighted to present this property and viewings are by appointment only. REA Brady 0719622444 info@reabrady.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media