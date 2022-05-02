Sad passing of well known Leitrim man in New York

The community of Jamestown and Carrick-on-Shannon have been deeply saddened by the pas passing of Sean McKenna.

Sean Patrick McKenna of Yonkers, New York passed away on April 29th 2022. He was 59 years old. Born in New Haven Ct. to Patrick and Eileen McKenna, Sean was the eldest of three children.

At a young age Sean moved to Jamestown, Co Leitrim where he was raised. He attended Jamestown National School and Carrick on Shannon Secondary School. After graduating from Carrick on Shannon Sean would move back to the US in 1984. He worked as a union carpenter for most of his life. In his spare time he loved to play soccer and gaelic football. Sean enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved attending family parties and spending time with his friends.



Sean will be remembered as a fun loving easy going person. He is remembered by his friends as “a great guy” to be around. He was always there to help a friend in need and would show up to help with out being asked.



Sean is survived by his mom Eileen, his brother Kevin (Siobhan) McKenna, his sister Eileen (Trevor) McNamara. He is also survived by his nephews; Patrick, Andrew and Brian. Sean will be missed by his extended family, many friends and everyone who knew him. He is predeceased by his father Patrick McKenna.



A celebration of Sean's life will take place at the Pelham Funeral Home located at 64 Lincoln Avenue, Pelham New York on Monday May 2nd from 4-8 Pm. Sean will be repatriated home to Jamestown Co. Leitrim Ireland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sean's name to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. For more information or to leave a condolence please visit www.pelhamfuneral.com