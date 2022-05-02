Search

02 May 2022

Inflation rises again despite slight drop in cost of fuel

Inflation rises again despite slight drop in cost of fuel

Reporter:

David Power

02 May 2022 5:33 PM

Inflation is forecast to reach 7.3% this month, according to latest estimates. 

The latest figure is up on the 6.9% inflation rate in March. 

The figures show a significant increase in the cost of living, including an increase in food prices. 

Energy prices have dropped slightly after a surge in March due to Russian's invasion of Ukraine. The cost of energy is up 38% when compared with April of last year. 

Not only has the price of food increased, but the cost of services has also gone up. 

The war in Ukraine has had a significant impact on energy, food and commodoties. 

Eurostat published its flash estimates of inflation on April 29, from the EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the Eurozone for April 2022, including estimates for Ireland which have been compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Commenting on the data published today, Colin Cotter, Statistician, said: “The latest flash estimate of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), compiled by the CSO, indicates that prices for consumer goods and services in Ireland are estimated to have increased by 7.3% in the past year.

"The corresponding rate for the Eurozone published by Eurostat today was 7.5%. These flash estimates are subject to revision when the final HICP results are published next month".

Five of the 19 Eurozone countries had a lower annual increase than the estimate of 7.3% for Ireland while 13 countries had higher rates. Estonia had the highest estimated annual inflation at 19.0% while Malta had the lowest at 4.9%.

"Looking at the components of the flash HICP in Ireland for April 2022, energy is estimated to be down 1.7% in the month and up 39.1% since April 2021. There was a similar result for the Eurozone overall, with energy prices down by 3.7% in the month and up by 38.0% on an annual basis," Mr Cotter said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media