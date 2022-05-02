Search

02 May 2022

Poll results show where Leitrim people expect to spend their Summer ...

Back to the bog

Poll results show where Leitrim people expect to spend their Summer ...

Look at that for a view!

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

02 May 2022 9:33 PM

While many of us are dreaming of long summer nights by the beach, the reality is most of us will be spending some of our Summer in the bog!

Leitrim people have spoken and over 80% of people who took part in our Turf poll said they would be returning to the bog this year. While some hope to buy a couple of bags of turf at the end of the season, most will have o do the back-breaking labour themselves.

Forget cocktails by the pool - it will be tea and ham sandwiches in the bog!

