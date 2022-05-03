Search

03 May 2022

Leitrim farmers to get up to €1,000 to grow silage

Leitrim Observer Reporter

03 May 2022 12:33 PM

Farmers will receive up to €1,000 each to grow silage this year as part of a multi-million euro package, which Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is expected to unveil today.

Minister McConalogue is to bring a memo to cabinet outlining a proposal that could be worth €55m as input costs soar and concerns grow that farmers, particularly drystock farmers, are struggling to finance next winter’s fodder crop.

Fertiliser has effectively quadrupled in cost for many farmers and increased grain prices will impact the cost of feed next winter.

It is understood that the package will reward farmers with a €100/ha payment for all silage cut up to 10ha, meaning farmers will be eligible to receive up to €1,000 each, with the payment to be made later in the year.

It comes after the minister launched a €12m Tillage Incentive Scheme in recent weeks to encourage farmers to grow tillage crops, as well as clover and multi-species swards, to help offset the country’s dependency on imported grains and artificial fertilisers.

