Search

03 May 2022

€1billion border peace funding plan submitted to EU

Leitrim groups set to benefit if approved

€1billion border peace funding plan submitted to EU

European Union flag

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

03 May 2022 6:33 PM

A €1.1 billion cross-border peace programme, which could see millions in funding coming to Leitrim, has been submitted to the European Commission.


The ‘Peace Plus’ programme, which combines the previous INTERREG and PEACE cross-border funding strands, cover the period from 2021-27 EU programming period, and will support projects across in the bordering counties of the Republic and counties in Northern Ireland.


The programme has already been approved by governments on both sides of the border, as well as the North South Ministerial Council, at the end of 2021. Last week it was submitted by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) for approval, with an aim of launching it later this year.


Speaking after it was submitted on Thursday, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, said the new Peace Plus programme represented more than twice the value of the current INTERREG and PEACE programmes, the largest single cross-border EU programme ever seen here, and was “an unprecedented investment in the history of EU cross-border programmes on the island of Ireland.” This is a programme of magnitude, which will have an enduring legacy for communities on both sides of the border,” said Minister McGrath.

Polls predict Sinn Féin will emerge from Stormont election as NI's largest party


“I want in particular to acknowledge the joint commitment of the EU, the UK and Ireland to Peace Plus throughout its development process since 2019.
“Peace Plus demonstrates our shared and ongoing commitment to fostering peace and reconciliation. I also want to commend the SEUPB, as well as our stakeholders on the Programme Development Steering Group, for their unstinting work to develop and finalise the new programme.”


The content of the new programme was shaped by extensive engagement and consultation, including close collaboration between government departments North and South to identify areas for cross-border partnership under Peace Plus, and two public consultations.

The programme has been structured around six thematic cross-border investment areas. These include building peaceful and thriving communities, delivering economic transformation, empower and investing in young people, and building partnerships.
For full details of the themes, investment areas, and for potential applicants, visit www.seupb.eu/peaceplus  

Leitrim farmers to get up to €1,000 to grow silage

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media